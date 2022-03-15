×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Selena Gomez Developing New Series Based on ‘Sixteen Candles’

The half-hour comedy is expected to find a home on NBC streamer Peacock.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI

Make a wish, because Selena Gomez is putting a Latinx spin on the John Hughes classic Sixteen Candles.

Together with collaborators Tanya Saracho and Gabriela Revilla Lugo, the pop star is developing a new half-hour sitcom titled 15 Candles, which will take a page from the 1984 coming-of-age movie starring Molly Ringwald.

According to Variety, the comedy series “will follow four young Latinas in high school, navigating feelings of invisibility while exploring what it means to leave childhood behind as quinceañera season approaches.” Gomez will serve as executive producer on the project, which is headed to NBC streamer Peacock, while Saracho and Lugo are both expected to write and executive produce.

Explore

Explore

Selena Gomez

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The Latinx-inspired take on Sixteen Candles is hardly Gomez’s first foray into television production. From 2017 to 2020, the starlet executive produced the Netflix adaptation of 13 Reasons Why, and she’s currently pulling double duty as star and executive producer of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. (For her role as Mabel Mora, Gomez also received a Critics’ Choice Awards nomination for best actress in a comedy series.

Related

Evan Rachel Wood, The Daily Show

Evan Rachel Wood Talks 'Phoenix Rising,' Alleged Abuser Marilyn Manson: 'I Don't Believe That He…

The budding beauty mogul also used her appearance at Sunday’s awards show to get glam using Rare Beauty, the popular cosmetics line she launched in September 2020.

During this awards season, Gomez also served as a presenter at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, wearing an elegant black velvet gown by Oscar de la Renta and Bulgari diamonds. She ditched her shoes, however, after taking a tumble on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad