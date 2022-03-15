Selena Gomez Developing New Series Based on ‘Sixteen Candles’

Make a wish, because Selena Gomez is putting a Latinx spin on the John Hughes classic Sixteen Candles.

Together with collaborators Tanya Saracho and Gabriela Revilla Lugo, the pop star is developing a new half-hour sitcom titled 15 Candles, which will take a page from the 1984 coming-of-age movie starring Molly Ringwald.

According to Variety, the comedy series “will follow four young Latinas in high school, navigating feelings of invisibility while exploring what it means to leave childhood behind as quinceañera season approaches.” Gomez will serve as executive producer on the project, which is headed to NBC streamer Peacock, while Saracho and Lugo are both expected to write and executive produce.

Explore Explore Selena Gomez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Latinx-inspired take on Sixteen Candles is hardly Gomez’s first foray into television production. From 2017 to 2020, the starlet executive produced the Netflix adaptation of 13 Reasons Why, and she’s currently pulling double duty as star and executive producer of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. (For her role as Mabel Mora, Gomez also received a Critics’ Choice Awards nomination for best actress in a comedy series.

The budding beauty mogul also used her appearance at Sunday’s awards show to get glam using Rare Beauty, the popular cosmetics line she launched in September 2020.

During this awards season, Gomez also served as a presenter at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, wearing an elegant black velvet gown by Oscar de la Renta and Bulgari diamonds. She ditched her shoes, however, after taking a tumble on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.