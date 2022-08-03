Selena Gomez Takes Over a Malibu Beach House in ‘Selena + Chef’ Season 4 Trailer

Selena Gomez is whipping it up in the kitchen once again, as her hit HBO Max series Selena + Chef is set to return for season four on Aug. 18.

In the new trailer released on Wednesday (Aug. 3), the “Lose You to Love Me” singer heads to the beach with her friends and family for some summer fun. Gomez learns some fresh new recipes in a beautiful Malibu beach house throughout the season. As in the first three seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity. To date, the series has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations.

Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna and Rachael Ray are all set as the guest chefs this season, with Ramsey surprising Gomez in person at the end of the new trailer.

“On a scale of one to 10, how good are we? Seven? Eight?” Ramsey asks Gomez, who reluctantly replies, “Five.”

“We’re f—ked,” Ramsey jokingly responds.

Watch the first three episodes of season four of Selena + Chef exclusively on HBO Max starting on Aug. 18, and sign up for the streaming service here. The next three episodes will premiere Aug. 25, and the final four on Sept. 1.

HBO Max has expanded into two subscription tiers: ad-supported and commercial free. The platform also introduced a free tier last year which only allows you to watch certain episodes. HBO Max’s paid subscriptions start at $9.99 ($99.99 a year) for ad-supported streaming, or $14.99 a month ($149.99 a year) to watch all the seasons of Selena + Chef ad free.

Check out the new trailer below.