Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina Team For Alison Krauss Cover on ‘Idol Reunion’

When two old friends, or adversaries, meet up after years apart, it can get awkward, teary, or full-blown emotional.

After a decade apart, American Idol alum Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina joined forces Monday night (May 2) for the Idol Reunion on ABC, and it was a country explosion.

McCreery, who won the tenth season of Idol in May 2011, and Alaina, runner-up that season, melted country hearts with a rendition of Alison Krauss’ “When You Say Nothing At All.”

McCreery and Alaina have gone on to great heights in their genre, but they started out as “Idols.”

Watch below.

