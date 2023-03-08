‘Schmigadoon!’ Spoofs ‘Chicago’ in Spicy Season 2 Trailer

“Do we shock you?”

Schmigadoon! raised the curtain on its season 2 trailer Wednesday (March 8), and it’s full of sex, sass and, well, all that jazz.

As the two-minute teaser opens, Cecily Strong’s Melissa and Keegan-Michael Key’s Josh are back from the magical, musical land of Schmigadoon!, trapped in the daily humdrum of their lives. “It feels like we should be happier,” the Saturday Night Live alum laments. “I want Schmigadoon! Happy people and bright colors!”

However, when the pair go off in search of the town from season 1, they get more than they bargained for by stumbling into Schmicago — a racier, seedier city inspired by Broadway’s Chicago that comes complete with a feisty narrator portrayed by Titus Burgess.

“Clearly we’re in the next era of musicals here,” Strong explains to a baffled Key. “These musicals are darker with more sex and violence. … How are we supposed to make a happy ending here? These musicals don’t have happy endings!” (Cue Key locked up in a jail cell for the murder of a chorus girl and Strong performing a slinky tap number in handcuffs.)

Other famous faces in season 2 of the Apple TV+ series are Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada, Martin Short, Dove Cameron and Aaron Tveit, who appear to satirize Broadway favorites from Cabaret and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street to Hair (“Sounds like someone needs a lesson in the power of happiness; who wants to get naked?”).

The second season of Schmigadoon! is set to premiere April 5 on Apple TV+. Check out the music-filled trailer below.