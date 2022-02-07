Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Imagine If Amazon Alexa Could Read Minds in Super Bowl Ad

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost once made comedy skits on Saturday Night Live, but now the married couple will reunite onscreen to dodge a mind-reading Alexa device in a new Super Bowl commercial.

Johansson and Jost put their normal game-day routine at home into action with the help of the Amazon device — a virtual personal assistant that plays music, tells the weather, delivers news and sports. In the ad (watch below), the couple is initially in awe of Alexa’s functionalities, but then imagines a world where Alexa reads their thoughts on a daily basis.

The ad launched Monday (Feb. 7) and will be televised during Super Bowl 56 on Sunday.

The commercial attempts to take a comical approach on the situation, which Jost believes every couple would “relate to on some level.”

“They exaggerated the situation that I think are grounded in reality of couples in general,” said Jost.

But if what the commercial depicts would actually happen in real life, Johansson said in a recent interview that it would be “absolutely terrifying” and they would try to “live off the grid.”