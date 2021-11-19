×
Saweetie Has Some Unfinished Business With Kyle Mooney in New ‘SNL’ Promo

Simu Liu is hosting this weekend, with Saweetie as musical guest.

Kyle Mooney, musical guest Saweetie, host
Kyle Mooney, musical guest Saweetie, host Simu Liu and Cecily Strong filming "SNL" promos. Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

It must be awkward for Saweetie to reunite with her “ex-fiancé” Kyle Mooney on the Saturday Night Live stage.

In a new promo for this weekend’s episode, host Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) introduces musical guest Saweetie, who turns and says a cold “hello, Kyle” to the longtime castmember.

“Do you two know each other?” his SNL castmate Cecily Strong asks. “We did,” Mooney says. “Until she broke up off our engagement.”

Liu wonders, “Is this going to be a problem?” I guess we’ll have to tune in Saturday night to find out.

Saweetie and Liu are both making their Saturday Night Live debuts this weekend. On Friday (Nov. 19), the rapper premiered the brand-new song “Icy Chain,” which she plans to perform on the late-night show for the first time. “Y’all better not miss my Icy Chain performance on SNL this Saturday!” she tweeted Friday.

Watch the new promo below before tuning in Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC:

