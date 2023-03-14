Sarah Hyland Shows Off Magical Impression of Avril Lavigne Singing a Christina Aguilera Hit: Watch

While playing Wheel of Musical Impressions on Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam on an upcoming episode, Sarah Hyland is put to the ultimate test — sing a Christina Aguilera song as if she were Avril Lavigne — and she passed with flying covers.

In a preview video of the Tuesday (March 14 episode), the Modern Family actress started out a little nervous, especially when she saw the randomly generated pair of artists she needed to pay tribute to. “They’re my two favorites, I love them!” she exclaimed anxiously after receiving her prompt: perform “Genie in a Bottle” in the pop-punk style of Lavigne.

It took Hyland a moment to get comfortable singing with the show’s band accompanying her, but by the time she got to the song’s chorus, she was fully rocking out. “If you wanna be with me/ Baby, there’s a price to pay,” she belted as Fallon and fellow guests Darren Criss, Patti LaBelle and Billy Porter cheered her on.

“I’m a genie in a bottle/ You gotta rub me the right way,” she continued, fully embracing the challenge. “If you wanna be with me / I can make your wish come true.”

Released in 1999, “Genie in a Bottle” was the lead single off Aguilera’s self-titled debut album. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks, marking the pop star’s first career No. 1.

Watch Sarah Hyland show off her Avril Lavigne impression while singing Christina Aguilera’s “Genie in a Bottle” above.

That’s My Jam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.