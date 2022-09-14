Sara James Tackles Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ on ‘AGT’ Finale

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” ran a chart race this year quite like nothing we’ve seen before. Don’t bet on seeing the likes of it again.

A 37-year-old blast from the past, “Running” found fresh legs thanks to its appearance in critical scenes of Stranger Things, season four.

Then the strange things really happened. The song blasted to No. 1 in the U.K., breaking three records and staying there for three weeks; it also led the Australian chart for the first time, reigned over both Billboard Global charts, cracked the top 5 on the Hot 100 survey; and Kate Bush ruled the Hot 100 Songwriters Chart for the very first time.

If there’s real magic in that song, Sara James wanted some.

For her grand final appearance on America’s Got Talent, the teenage Poland native covered “Running Up That Hill,” a number that, clearly, has enjoyed a remarkable life of its own.

James’ update was stripped down for effect (save for a power note), with a slapping snare in support.

Earlier in the TV talent quest, James won Simon Cowell’s “Golden Buzzer” after her rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Lovely”.

“We’ve heard a lot of singers over the years, but wow,” he enthused, noting “you have a real star-glow about you.”

With a direct route to the semis, James showcased her talents with a performance of Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” earning standing ovations from all four judges.

Now, America votes on the winner.

James was among 10 acts who performed live, a group that included saxophonist Avery Dixon, country singer Drake Milligan, country trio Chapel Hart, and AI act Metaphysic.

Watch James’ AGT performance finale below.