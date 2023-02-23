Sam Smith Is ‘Up to Something Unholy’ on ‘And Just Like That…’ Set

Sam Smith seems to be getting hot on the set of And Just Like That…, and they took to Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 22) to tease some “unholy” business with fans.

“Up to something unholy on set,” the singer captioned a photo hanging out near their trailer on the And Just Like That… set, leaving fans excited to know if Smith will appear in season two of the popular Sex and the City revival series — and who they’ll play.

Smith’s cryptic post comes nearly a year after HBO Max announced that AJLT has been renewed for a second season. “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors,” showrunner Michael Patrick King said in a statement to Us Weekly. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just Like That … our Sex life is back.”

The show premiered in December 2021, picking up 11-plus years after the last time Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Co. were on screens in the second SATC feature film. And Just Like That follows Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

