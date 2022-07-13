Pepa Growls Like a Cougar in This Sassy Preview of Salt-N-Pepa ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Episode: Watch

Salt-N-Pepa are battling it out on Celebrity Family Feud this coming Sunday (July 17) on ABC against the cast of Disney’s The Proud Family.

In an exclusive preview clip from the episode, Pepa steals the spotlight by cheekily answering one of Steve Harvey’s famous questions. “We asked a hundred married men, ‘Your wife is a lady in the street and what animal in the sheets?'” the host asked the rapper, who wasted no time responding, “A cougar!” while playing with her long locks and giving a sassy imitation of a cat’s meow.

“She just pulled her hair back and said, ‘A cougar,'” Harvey joked, adding, “Run over here if you want to … Learn yourself somethin’. ” As it turns out, of the one hundred respondents, 13 gave the same answer — ranking it third on the list. (Salt had already given the number one answer: tiger.)

However, Harvey was less enthused about the next answer from the hip-hop duo’s team, which came courtesy of Christopher Reid, otherwise known as Kid, the first half of Kid N’ Play. “A snake,” the “Rollin’ with Kid ‘N Play” rapper guessed, leading the host to deadpan, “She a snake in the sheets, we got to get outta here.”

Last year, Salt-N-Pepa’s rise to fame in the early ’90s was documented in a hotly anticipated Lifetime biopic executive produced by the pair, though the TV movie also brought their fallout with third member DJ Spinderella back into focus as well. The same month the film hit TV screens, the group received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy at the 2021 Grammys, but Spinderella made it clear in an exclusive interview with Billboard that no reunion would be happening unless her former bandmates “offer an apology” to her.

Watch Salt-N-Pepa and friends charm Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud below.