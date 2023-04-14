Watch Ryan Seacrest’s Emotional Final Sign-Off on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

Ryan Seacrest closed the book on his time on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday (April 14) with an emotional farewell message.

Looking dapper in a taupe suit and dark brown tie, the host stood next to Kelly Ripa as he said goodbye to his daytime home for the last six years. “Listen, I am a very lucky guy, I’m a very lucky man, Kelly,” he told his co-host before turning directly to the camera. “I want you all to know it’s not lost on me how fortunate I am — fortunate to have had this seat next to you, Kell, for six years. You’re incomparable. There’s no one like you.

“Fortunate to have this job where I get to talk and laugh and screw things up,” he continued. “Fortunate to connect with viewers from across America and Canada as well. I’ve spent my entire career — I was thinking about this — talking. Talking on the radio, talking on television. I mean, words are my bread and butter, it’s my wheelhouse, but today it’s hard to put into words how deeply I’ve appreciated being here and being with you. Being invited into your homes every day to try and deliver a smile or a laugh or two.”

Seacrest went on to say he was “honored” to be part of the legacy of Live, which started way back in 1988 with Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford, and reflected on his many memories on the show — “the people, the places, the stunts, the games, the interviews, the food, the food, the food, the Halloweens, the red herrings.”

The longtime American Idol MC shared some additional thoughts on Instagram. “I’m going to miss my Live family, there’s no other place like it… I’ll miss all of it, especially sharing a cup of coffee with everyone in the morning, watching at home,” he captioned a carousel of photos. “I’m truly grateful and honored to have been a part of it for 6 years. Thank you. See you this Sunday at American Idol from Hawaii.”

Seacrest will be replaced on the daytime standard by Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, with the show being rebranded as Live With Kelly and Mark starting Monday (April 17).

Watch Seacrest’s emotional goodbye to Live below.