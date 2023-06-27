Ryan Seacrest Is the New Host of Wheel of Fortune 

Congratulations are in order for Ryan Seacrest, who has picked up yet another hosting gig — this time, taking on the role of hosting the iconic game show, Wheel of Fortune.

The news comes just two weeks after the show’s beloved longtime host Pat Sajak revealed that he will be retiring after the upcoming 41st season, which begins in September. Seacrest, meanwhile, announced his exit from hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan after six years back in February.

Seacrest signed a “multi-year agreement” to host Wheel starting in 2024, and will also serve as a consulting producer, according to NBC News.

The staple in American radio and TV took to Instagram to celebrate his exciting new gig, sharing in a statement, “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna [White] on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

He continued, “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Seacrest added that one of his first jobs was hosting a game show called Click 25 years ago, “so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity.”

Wheel of Fortune was created back in 1975 by Merv Griffin, and the game has contestants attempting to solve hangman-style puzzles while spinning a big wheel and winning money.

See Seacrest’s full statement below.