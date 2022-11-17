Co-Hosts Revealed For ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin‘ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023’

Ryan Seacrest will have some expert help when he suits up for this year’s edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. ABC and dick clark productions announced on Thursday (Nov. 17) that 18-time host and show executive producer Seacrest will once again be joined by Work It star and influencer Liza Koshy and country singer Jessie James Decker for the show that will add the Disneyland Resort in Southern California as a celebration location.

Koshy will be alongside Seacrest at the usual Times Square location in New York, wile Decker will be along as the Powerball co-host for the fourth year. Ciara will oversee the Disneyland celebration, which will be pre-taped prior to the New Year’s holiday. Tony-winner Billy Porter will return as the co-host for the central time zone countdown in New Orleans, with D-Nice back to co-host the Los Angeles portion of the show.

The five-and-a-half-hour celebration has not yet announced the musical lineup for this year’s show, which will air from 8 p.m. ET until 2 a.m. ET.

Last year’s show featured performances from Ja Rule and Ashanti, Journey, AJR, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Karol G, Big Boi with Sleepy Brown, Don Omar with Nio Gracia, French Montana, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis with Windser, Mae Muller, Maneskin, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic, Polo G, Daddy Yankee and Walker Hayes.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 will air live on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 31.; the show is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.