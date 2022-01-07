Ronnie Scott Documentary to Spotlight Iconic London Jazz Club Where Miles Davis & More Performed

A trailer for Ronnie’s , which debuts in theaters and on demand on Feb. 11, premiered Thursday (Jan. 6) on YouTube. Ronnie’s boasts footage from previously unseen performances by some of the greatest acts in music, including Miles Davis, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Jimi Hendrix, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, Chet Baker, Van Morrison, Sarah Vaughan, and Roland Kirk. The film takes a deep dive into Scott’s personal life and musical journey.

Late saxophonist Ronnie Scott and his iconic London jazz club are being commemorated in an all-new documentary , Ronnie’s, presented by Greenwich Entertainment.

“It’s much easier to name the musicians that haven’t played here, rather than the ones that have,” the late trailblazer says in the film.

Scott opened Ronnie’s, the jazz club, in London in October 1959. Today, it’s nestled in London’s bustling Soho neighborhood.

Director Oliver Murray said in a statement, “To music fans all over the world, Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club is a temple built to witness and honor musical excellence. This film is a celebration of the men and women who dreamt of building such a place and in doing so changed the landscape of live music across the world forever.”

Murray adds that the film “offers a look at the truest, most honest version of Ronnie,” which includes his private battle with depression. “Music was Ronnie’s medicine for his trauma,” the director said.

Born in England on Jan. 28, 1927, Scott rose to fame as a prominent saxophonist after touring with trumpeter Johnny Claes and musician Ted Heath in the 1940s. He later appeared in the 1946 film George in Civvy Street as a band member. After many musical endeavors, including joining an orchestra, Scott opened his famous jazz club. He died on Dec. 23, 1996, at age 69.

The memoir A Fine Kind of Madness: Ronnie Scott Remembered was written by his widow Mary Scott and her daughter, Rebecca Scott. It was published in 1999 in his honor.

Watch the official trailer for Ronnie’s below: