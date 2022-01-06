Roddy Ricch to Perform on First ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode of 2022

NBC’s Saturday Night Live makes its return next weekend on Saturday, Jan. 15, and Roddy Ricch will make his musical guest debut.

The last episode of SNL aired on Dec. 18, but due to the rapid rise of the Omicron COVID variant, the late-night sketch comedy series canceled its live audience. The Paul Rudd-hosted episode aired with pre-taped sketches and musical guest Charli XCX had to pull out. “Due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead. i am devastated and heartbroken,” she wrote in a message to fans.

The Jan. 15-dated episode, which marks the 10th episode in the 47th season, will be hosted by Golden Globes-nominated West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose.

Multiplatinum rapper Ricch recently dropped his sophomore album Live Life Fast on Dec. 17 via Atlantic Records and Bird Vision Entertainment. The set peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and topped Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

SNL will continue its 47th season with new shows on Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. Hosts and musical guests have yet to be announced.

The new SNL episode will air Jan. 15 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

