Rita Ora Secures a Role in ‘Beauty & the Beast’ Prequel Series for Disney+

Rita Ora is taking her talents to Disney+.

During Disney’s Branded Television session at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Monday (Feb. 7), the entertainment company announced that the 31-year-old will join the cast of the upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series, which has yet to be titled.

According to Variety, the singer will star in the prequel series as “a fugitive with surprising abilities who carries with her a secret that could potentially affect an entire kingdom.” The series will also star actors Josh Gad, Luke Evans, Briana Middleton, Fra Fee and Jelani Alladin. The announcement comes on the heels of a big win for the “I Will Never Let You Down” singer as she recently signed a record deal with BMG that allows her to own all her future master recordings.

Ora took to Instagram to express her excitement about joining the cast and shared images of her in a suit smiling in front of a television with the Disney+ logo, as well as the moment she found out about her casting and a throwback image of her as a child dressed as Belle at school.

“I can’t keep the secret any longer! I’m beyond excited to be be joining the cast of the Beauty and the Beast prequel series!” she captioned the images. “As a child, I remember watching Beauty and the Beast with my family over and over and immediately falling in love with the music and characters.

“To everyone that helped make this happen, I am forever grateful. Thank you to Disney+, my CAA squad – Dan, Joella, and Tracy – Shari, and my management family. Lately I just feel like all my dreams are coming true! Life is feeling like a Disney movie!” she added.

