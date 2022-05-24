Rita Moreno Set to Star Alongside Vin Diesel in ‘Fast X’: ‘I’m So Thrilled’

Rita Moreno at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards held at the The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Calif.

The Fast & Furious franchise is getting a brand new cast member — one who happens to be an EGOT winner. On Tuesday (May 24), Vin Diesel appeared alongside his longtime Fast & Furious co-star Michelle Rodriguez with West Side Story star Rita Moreno to announce that the latter will be joining the cast of Fast X, the tenth installment of film series.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Rita Moreno Vin Diesel See latest videos, charts and news

“It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile,” the actor said in an Instagram video in which he’s sitting between Moreno and Rodriguez. “I’m so blessed.”

“You know what? I think I was getting … I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice?” Moreno said. “And I’m here. And the answer is yes, I’ll do it. And yes, not only do it, but I’m tickled … I’m so thrilled, this is gonna be such fun.”

Moreno will be joining an already star-studded cast. Cardi B is set to reprise her role as Leysa from F9, who shared history with Diesel’s character, Dominic Torretto. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa was in talks play an untitled villain, and Brie Larson will have an undisclosed part in the movie.

Fans of Moreno’s will have to wait some time until they can see her play Dom’s grandmother in Fast X — the movie is scheduled to release on May 19, 2023. Per Variety, the film was initially set to arrive in theaters on April 7, 2023, but was moved for placement in summer blockbuster season.

Watch Diesel and Moreno’s announcement below.