Watch Riley Keough Rock Out in Trailer For ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

As the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, Riley Keough has rock in her DNA. The Terminal List star proves it in the first trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video show Daisy Jones & The Six, a limited series in which Keough plays Jones alongside the rest of the Six — Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse and Sebastian Chacon — in a story about a fictional 1970s band whose meteoric rise to fame crashed and burned after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

The show catches up with the group decades later as they finally agree to sit for interviews to tell the real story of what caused their blow-up. The trailer opens with Keough’s Jones slowly walking to the stage as an unseen crowd shouts her name, intercut with images of hordes of fans mobbing the group at the airport and Jones doing a dramatic spin on stage in a gauzy, butterfly-like top that will give viewers some serious Stevie Nicks vibes.

“Look, I know that I said I would tell you everything, but how much of everything do you really wanna know,” Jones says to an interviewer years later. With the urgent first single, “Regret Me,” swelling up, the trailer then cuts to a montage of the group on their way to the top, touring in an old 1970s microbus, playing a gig in the desert, laying down tracks in the recording studio and then falling apart in slow motion.

The limited series from Amazon Studios and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is based on the 2019 New York Times bestselling novel that was optioned by the actresses’ media company a year before it even hit shelves. According to a description, “the group became a band both on-screen and off – with some of the multi-hyphenates learning their character’s instrument for the very first time during production, and Keough and Claflin lending their vocals to each track.”

The series was directed by Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Blake Mills (Bob Dylan, Fiona Apple) and it features songs co-written by Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers and Jackson Browne, with additional production from producer Tony Berg and instrumental help from performers in Rilo Kiley, The Who, Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam, David Bowie, Elton John, Jeff Beck, The Wallflowers, and others.

“Creating the library of music for Daisy Jones and The Six was an experience I’ll never forget,” said Mills in a statement. “I am grateful that, among other things, it afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with so many of my peers, and also some of my heroes.”

Atlantic Records will release the 11-track debut album from the group, Aurora, on March 3 (the same day the show premieres), including the roaring country rock lead single, “Regret Me.” The song sung by Keough’s Jones and her bandmate Billy Dunne (Claflin) was “written” by the star-crossed pair in the 1970s for Aurora and released on their fictional record label, Ellemar Records.

Watch the trailer and listen to “Regret Me” below.