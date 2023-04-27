Rihanna Hopes to Get ‘Cool Points’ With Her Kids for Voicing Smurfette in Upcoming ‘Smurfs’ Movie

Rihanna is heading to the big screen — in animated form. The “Umbrella” singer is set to voice Smurfette in Paramount and Nickelodeon’s upcoming Smurfs film.

While the film is still untitled and does not have a release date, Puss in Boots director Chris Miller is taking on the project, which is based on the beloved characters created by Belgian artist Peyo.

“I get to show up in my PJs in my third trimester,” the pregnant RiRi said onstage at CinemaCon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I hope this gives me cool points with my kids one day.”

Rihanna’s reps confirmed that she is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky after fans speculated about her appearance during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance earlier this year. The singer was dressed in a curve-hugging red outfit and appeared to rub her belly during the airborne performance at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Rihanna welcomed her first child with the rapper last May.

The couple has yet to reveal the due date of the upcoming bundle of joy, or the sex of the baby. In the meantime, RiRi’s been rocking her signature cool pregnancy looks. Earlier this month, the “Love on the Brain” singer celebrated her brand’s partnership with Ulta in an all white look from head to toe, complete with a snug undershirt that showed off her baby bump.