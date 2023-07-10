Renee Rapp to Depart ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’

One of The Sex Lives of College Girls suitemates is leaving the nest. Renee Rapp will be leaving the Max comedy series during the upcoming third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, Rapp’s departure won’t be a sudden one, as her character Leighton Murray will appear as a recurring guest star as she gears up to leave Essex College. During the second season, Leighton came out to her father and quit her sorority.

Following news that she’ll be leaving the show, the 23-year-old musician took to social media to reflect on how the show changed her life and career. “College Girls moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favorite people,” she wrote in a statement. “2 and a half years later — it’s given me y’all and this community.”

She continued, “A lot of queer work gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life. I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too. She’s such a tiny part of representation but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all. I love that b—- more than you know.”

It’s been an exciting few years for Rapp, who signed to Interscope Records in 2022 and has since released a debut EP, Everything to Everyone. She’s gearing up to release her first full-length LP, Snow Angel, on August 18. Rapp also played Regina George in the Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls, and she’ll reprise the role in the upcoming film version.

See Rapp’s statement on her Sex Lives of College Girls departure below.