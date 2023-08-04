‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2 Premiere Date Delayed Due to Hollywood Strikes

Season two of Rap Sh!t has been delayed by three months due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Originally slated for an Aug. 10 premiere date, the first two episodes of Rap Sh!t‘s season two will now debut on Max on Nov. 9, followed by new weekly episodes leading up to the season finale on Dec. 21.

Despite the show already being ready to go, actors cannot participate in the following promotional activities as part of the SAG-AFTRA strike that began on July 14: press tours, personal appearances, interviews, ComiCon/conventions/fan expos, for your consideration events, awards shows, junkets, podcasts, social media, panels or premieres/screenings.

This new season follows Shawna (played by Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) and their rise to fame as Miami’s hottest new rap duo, but the two “find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry,” according to a press release.

Jonica Booth, RJ Cyler and Daniel Augustin are also part of the season two cast.

Rap Sh!t is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for Hoorae, Jonathan Berry, and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jim Kleverweis. City Girls‘ Yung Miami and JT, Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi and Jax Clark for Hoorae also serve as co-executive producers. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.