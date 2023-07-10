Here’s When ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2 Premieres

Max’s original series Rap Sh!t will premiere its second season on Thursday, Aug. 10, the streaming service announced Monday (July 10).

It was first revealed that Rap Sh!t would be renewed for a second season last September. “We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of Rap Sh!t. With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at Hoorae, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at Max, said in a statement at the time.

The first two episodes of season two will premiere on Aug. 10, while the remainder of the eight-episode season will continue releasing episodes weekly. The finale will air on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Season two follows Shawna (played by Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) and their rise to fame as Miami’s hottest new rap duo, but the two “find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry,” according to a press release.

Jonica Booth, RJ Cyler and Daniel Augustin are also part of the season two cast.

Rap Sh!t is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for Hoorae, Jonathan Berry, and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jim Kleverweis. City Girls‘ Yung Miami and JT, Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi and Jax Clark for Hoorae also serve as co-executive producers. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.

Watch the teaser for Rap Sh!t season two below.