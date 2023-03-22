×
Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ Soundtracks Nicolas Cage’s Vampiric Antics in ‘Renfield’ Trailer

The comedy horror film hits theaters on April 14.

Nicolas Cage, Renfield
Nicolas Cage as Dracula in "Renfield." Universal Pictures

Work really sucks the life out of you — especially if you’re Nicholas Hoult in Renfield.

The upcoming comedy horror film stars Hoult as the titular character, who works as an servant to Count Dracula, played by Nicolas Cage. After following in love with a traffic cop named Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina), the lackey decides to finally stand up for himself and break free from his abusive boss.

The trailer for the film, released on Wednesday (March 22), highlights Renfield’s 90-year journey as Dracula’s lackey in New Orleans, Louisiana, fittingly soundtracked by Radiohead’s 1993 classic, “Creep,” featured on the band’s debut album Pablo Honey.

“I’m a creep / I’m a weirdo / What the hell am I doin’ here? / I don’t belong here,” the band’s frontman Thom Yorke is heard singing as Renfield explains his bloody situation to Quincy, before a battle breaks out between Renfield and his creepy boss.

Two years ago, Radiohead unveiled a “Very 2021” remix of the hit that propelled them into stardom, twisting the tune even slower and darker. The new version was cut for Jun Takahashi’s Fall 2021 collection and features artworks from the Japanese fashion designer.

Renfield is out on April 14. Watch the final trailer, featuring “Creep,” below.

