Lizzo, Lil Nas X & More Lend Their Voices to ‘Proud Family’ Reboot: Watch the Trailer

Penny, Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey, Suga Mama and the whole Proud gang are back.

Back in February 2020, Disney+ confirmed a Proud Family revival titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The update of the beloved Disney Channel show will feature original cast members Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez) and Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby Proud) reprising their iconic roles.

The new trailer, released on Friday (Jan. 14) teased a number of A-listers who are also joining the revival’s voice cast, including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter and Gabrielle Union. Disney+ has yet to confirm who the newcomers will voice.

In the new, nearly two-minute teaser clip, Oscar will do anything to prevent his eldest daughter Penny from growing up too fast and, especially, from dating boys — just like old times. “Our little girl is becoming a young lady,” Trudy Proud notes, before Oscar stops Penny from sharing a kiss with a love interest.

“I told you, Penny,” Oscar exclaims. “No dating before you’re married!”

The Proud Family aired on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premieres Feb. 23 on Disney+, which you can sign up for here.

Watch the trailer below.