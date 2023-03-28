‘Prom Pact’ Soundtrack Jam-Packed With ’80s Hits From David Bowie, Whitney Houston & More: Exclusive

Prom Pact is bringing 1980s glitz, perms, bright colors and ruffled dresses to 2023, and the film is also highlighting one of the boldest decades in its soundtrack.

The list of songs (listed in full below) features a mix of modern hits like Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Imagine Dragons’ “Believer” with a slew of throwback classics like David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance,” Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Billy Idol’s “Mony Mony” and even the Ghostbusters theme. The soundtrack also includes a number of covers from the cast, including the Dirty Dancing hit “I’ve Had the Time of My Life.”

“There are so many songs I wanted to include,” the film’s director and executive producer Anya Adams tells Billboard of curating the perfect playlist for the film. “There’s not enough movie for the songs we wanted to use, but I wanted to bring in a multitude of different ’80s music. So not just be in one kind of genre. We’re using DJ EZ Rock and doing ‘It Takes Two,’ but we’re also using David Bowie and ‘Let’s Dance.’ It was hard to pick songs!”

She continued, “Some of the songs were written into the script and really worked with the scene, so we kept them. Some of them, we saw the scenes and we were like, ‘Oh, let’s bring in this song.’ So it’s been a kind of journey and everyone is really excited about the music because it does inspire such nostalgia and we’re so excited to introduce this music to this generation.”

Prom Pact follows high school senior Mandy Yang (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) and her best friend Ben (Milo Manheim) as they navigate prom season. The prom is ’80s-themed, and the BFF duo are surrounded by over-the-top Promposals, but Mandy has her goals set on getting into Harvard University. When she’s waitlisted from her dream school, Mandy plans to get accepted by becoming the tutor for the all-star jock Graham Lansing (Blake Draper), whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum.

See below for the full soundtrack, shared exclusively with Billboard, plus a featurette in which the cast and crew discuss the making of the ultimate ’80s prom in modern times. Prom Pact premieres March 30 on Disney Channel, before becoming available for streaming the next day on Disney+.

Soundtrack track list

“Believer” – Imagine Dragons

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“Addicted to Love” – Robert Palmer

“Old Time Rock & Roll” – Bob Seger

“What Makes You Beautiful” – One Direction

“Fall on Me” – Great Big World and Christina Aguilera

“Let’s Dance” – David Bowie

“The Promise” – When in Rome

“Mony Mony” – Billy Idol

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” – Whitney Houston

“Only You” – Yazoo

“Coincidance” – Handsome Dancer

Theme from Ghostbusters

Covers

Pat Benatar’s “Love Is a Battlefield” – Milo Manheim and Peyton Elizabeth Lee

Seal’s “Don’t Cry” – Alice Lee

Nazareth’s “Love Hurts” – Alice Lee

Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes’ “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”

Men in Hats’ “The Safety Dance”