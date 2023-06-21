Priscilla Presley’s Love Story With Elvis Takes Center Stage in ‘Priscilla’ Trailer: Watch

Priscilla Presley is getting her side of the story told. The actress’ life and love story with Elvis Presley is hitting the big screen in A24’s upcoming movie Priscilla, which dropped its first trailer on Wednesday (June 21).

The trailer for the movie — which stars Cailee Spaeny as the titular character and Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi as The King — shows snippets of Priscilla’s early life before meeting the icon, first at a party as he plays the piano for a cheering crowd, then sharing intimate moments with the singer taking Polaroid images after visiting Graceland. Scenes then flash of Priscilla and Elvis getting married and her pregnancy with their daughter Lisa Marie after the musician’s career fully takes off.

The trailer concludes with Priscilla’s mother asking, “Priscilla, what about boys at school? Must be some handsome ones.” A younger Priscilla looks worriedly at her mother, and the trailer cuts to the actress and Elvis sharing a passionate kiss on their wedding day.

Priscilla is far from the first film about Elvis’ life. Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis was released in 2022 to critical acclaim. The movie secured eight nominations at the 2023 Academy Awards, including best picture and best actor for Austin Butler, but did not take home any awards, though Butler took the Golden Globe for best actor for his portrayal of the rock icon. (Olivia DeJonge played Priscilla in the movie.)

Priscilla, which is based on the book Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon, is directed by Sofia Coppola (Marie Antoinette, The Bling Ring, On the Rocks). There is no set release date for the film yet.

Watch the trailer above.