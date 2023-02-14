Post Malone Hotboxes a Stranger’s Car on ‘Impractical Jokers’: Watch the Exclusive Preview

Driving past a parking structure in midtown Manhattan, you’d never guess what you’d find inside: a group of jokesters and Post Malone pulling some expert hidden-camera pranks.

Billboard was on set for a season 10 episode shoot of truTV’s Impractical Jokers, which saw the tatted rapper team up with the show’s stars and long-time friends, Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano. It all went down just a day before Post’s two-night stint at Madison Square Garden on his headlining Twelve Carat Toothache Tour.

The set-up was simple: at the entrance to the lot, Post and Q acted as parking attendants pranking a handful of unsuspecting customers looking to pick-up or drop-off their cars. Murr and Sal were out of sight a few floors up, watching everything go down on a couple monitors while using secret earpieces to guide the duo through each prank. Beyond the main monitors and cameras were bins of props, craft services and a couple dozen other crew members — several of whom were situated in front of their own computers, each controlling a different camera hidden on the main floor.

Post Malone x ‘Impractical Jokers’ Aysia Marotta / truTV

In one prank, Post and Q convince a couple of friends that they stashed roadkill in the trunk of their car (complete with an uber-realistic dead possum). In another, Post brings out a couple’s SUV after seemingly hotboxing it.

“Boss, thanks for letting me smoke that up in there,” Post says to Q stepping out of the car’s passenger seat, coughing as smoke rushes out of the open doors. “Give it about five to ten if you guys don’t want the contact high.”

To make matters worse, the female car owner says she’s allergic to tobacco. “Oh, don’t worry about that, it’s not tobacco,” Q assures her as Murr and Sal cackle off-screen. Unsurprisingly, that isn’t enough for these customers to let it go. Post even offers up a can of Febreze, but the couple really isn’t having it — demanding corporate’s number.

Of course, it’s only a matter of time until it’s all revealed as an elaborate prank. But just how long did it take to get the fake marijuana smoke out of the couple’s car? We may never know.

Watch Post Malone hotbox a stranger’s car in the exclusive clip above before his full episode of Impractical Jokers airs on truTV Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET.