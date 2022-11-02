×
×
Adam Devine Reprises His ‘Pitch Perfect’ Role in ‘Bumper in Berlin’ Trailer

The series also stars Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova and Jameela Jamil.

Adam DeVine
Adam DeVine as Bumper Allen in Peacock's 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Julia Terjung/Peacock via Getty Images

Peacock is gearing up to release its Pitch Perfect spinoff series, Bumper in Berlin, on Nov. 23, and the streaming service unveiled the official trailer for the show on Wednesday (Nov. 2).

Jameela Jamil

In the clip, Adam Devine reprises his role as Bumper Allen, the former leader of the Treblemakers. He gets a call from Pieter from Pitch Perfect 2‘s Das Sound Machine (played by Flula Borg), inviting him to come to Germany to launch his music career after a video of his went viral on the Internet. Devine then reunites with his Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland, who plays his assistant. Lera Abova and Jameela Jamil also star in the series.

“To think this journey began over 15 years ago – from the discovery of Mickey Rapkin’s book, to three incredible films, and now a television series,” said Elizabeth Banks, who returns as an executive producer on the project after acting in all three Pitch Perfect films and directing Pitch Perfect 2. “We could never have imagined the life that this story would take on. It was really important to us that Bumper in Berlin be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you’ve seen before.

“We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the Pitch Perfect world, while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey,” she continued. “This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways – anywhere in the world, at any point in your life.”

Watch the new trailer below, and sign up for Peacock here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIbx-Rj0MpY

