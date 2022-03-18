Pete Davidson Scrubbed From Ride to Space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Rocket

Pete Davidson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City.

Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short ride to space on a Jeff Bezos rocket. The Saturday Night Live star is no longer able to make the flight, which has been delayed for nearly a week, Bezos’ space travel company said Thursday night. No other details were provided.

The company announced earlier this week that Davidson would be one of six passengers on Blue Origin’s next flight. It had been scheduled for next Wednesday, but has now been shifted to March 29 for more testing, the company said.

Davidson would have been the third celebrity to climb aboard a Blue Origin automated capsule for the 10-minute flight from West Texas. Actor William Shatner and former NFL great and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan took a flight last year. Bezos was on his company’s first flight with passengers last July.

The company said it will announce Davidson’s replacement to join the five paying passengers in the coming days. Davidson was going as Bezos’ guest. The company has not disclosed the ticket price for paying customers.

The other passengers who almost shared a cabin with Davidson on the flight are CEO and investor Marty Allen; Sharon and Marc Hagle; teacher and entrepreneur Jim Kitchen; and George Nield, a former NASA manager who has worked to promote commercial spaceflight. Hagle is CEO of the commercial and residential property company Tricor International. His wife, Sharon Hagle, founded SpaceKids Global, a nonprofit aimed at inspiring children about spaceflight.

Blue Origin flights give passengers a few minutes of weightlessness above the Earth’s surface before the capsule parachutes and lands in the West Texas desert.

Davidson, who is currently dating reality star Kim Kardashian, wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island, which was released in 2020.