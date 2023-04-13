Pete Davidson Unveils Star-Studded ‘Bupkis’ Trailer Featuring Joe Pesci, Machine Gun Kelly & More

Pete Davidson is giving a glimpse into his life as Hollywood’s most normal celebrity (with big d— energy) in his upcoming Peacock series, Bupkis. The comedian joined Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club on Thursday (April 13) to discuss his new project and unveil the jam-packed trailer.

Explore Explore Pete Davidson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“It’s, I guess, a Yiddish or Jewish term meaning whatever or nothing. My grandpa used to say it all the time growing up, so we just thought it was a nice title,” Davidson said of the decision to name the show Bupkis. “He’s a big fan of TV and film, and he got a kick out of it. I also thought it looks cool on a t-shirt.”

The show, which Davidson revealed is three years in the making, features a jaw-dropping cast including Charlamagne himself, Joe Pesci, Machine Gun Kelly, Ray Romano, Edie Falco, Kenan Thompson, Charlie Day, Sebastian Stan, Cam’ron, Jadakiss, John Mulaney, Eli Manning, Steve Buscemi, Method Man and many, many more. Davidson’s real-life girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders also makes an appearance in the upcoming Peacock series.

Pesci, who seems to play Davidson’s mentor in the newly released trailer, was a serendipitous casting thanks to SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who is producing Bupkis. “We had an actor attached to play this role, and he backed out at the last second and I didn’t know what to do,” Davidson recalled. “I called Lorne and Lorne’s a wizard and he was like ‘What about Pesci?’ I was like, ‘How? Why would you say it like that?’ The guys only done The Irishman in the last 30 years. He was like, ‘You know, all he’s waiting for is a good part.’ Then, I met with him and we kind of hit it off.”

As for what the show is about, Davidson couldn’t really explain. “My favorite shows are The Sopranos, It’s Always Sunny [in Philadelphia], I love Curb [Your Enthusiasm], I love Everybody Loves Raymond and I tried to mix all those together and I cast half of the people that were in those shows anyway,” he said. “I’m such a fan of the people we got to work with. It’s such a good time.”

Watch the full interview with Davidson below, with the trailer beginning at the 8:15 mark. Bupkis will be available to stream on Peacock starting on May 4, just two days before the comedian returns to Saturday Night Live — this time as host — on May 6.