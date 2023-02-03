Pedro Pascal Nearly Kills a Mysterious New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Member in This Week’s Promo

Pedro Pascal is the star of two of TV’s biggest hits at the moment. But The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star will be a first-time Saturday Night Live host tomorrow (Feb. 4), and judging by this week’s promo things are not going great so far.

“Little Pedro Pascal from Santiago, Chile hosting Saturday Night Live,” the actor says to himself proudly as he wanders around the silent stage of fame studio 8H in the minute-long clip. “Wild,” he muses as he hears a strange sound from somewhere off stage and sees the shadow of someone running in the distance.

Curious, Pascal goes in search of the disruption because by now he’s an expert at busting out his flashlight and looking for potentially lethal things that go click in the night thanks to his role as Last of Us apocalypse survivor Joel; the hit HBO drama is based on the video game of the same name is set in 2023, 20 years after a mass fungal infection wiped out most of the planet’s population and clicking zombies are in search of the remaining humans.

When Pascal’s light beam catches one of the show’s signature clickers — wearing a trench coat for some reason — lurking in the dark, the actor grabs a hammer and prepares to brain the undead mutant before cast members Sarah Sherman and Molly Kearney jump in to stop the carnage.

“What are you doing you psycho?,” Sherman shrieks as the lights flick on. “What do you mean? That’s…” says a surprised Pascal. “… our brand new cast member?” Sherman explains to the embarrassed host. “Not cool, Mr. Pascal,” Kearney scolds him. “Listen, I know it’s your first time hosting, but a little advice: don’t hit the cast members with a hammer you maniac!” Sherman offers.

As Sherman walks off arm-in-arm with “Matt,” Kearney warns Pascal that he is not making “the best first impression” and says they have their eye on him. “This place is nuts… I like it,” Pascal smiles. Though it is the actor’s first go-round on the show, musical guest, Coldplay will be taking the SNL stage for the seventh time.

Check out Pascal’s SNL promo below.