Pedro Pascal To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Musical Guest Coldplay

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on the Feb. 4 episode of the show, which will feature musical guest Coldplay. While the actor who stars in the new HBO drama based on the wildly popular action-adventure video game as well as Disney+’s The Mandalorian will be taking the stage at 8H for the first time, next month’s performance will mark Coldplay’s seventh go-round on SNL.

The pair join a 2023 run that has already included White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza and Sam Smith last weekend and Creed‘s Michael Jordan and Lil Baby preparing to rock SNL this weekend.

Coldplay recently announced a new run of West Coast shows in September on their massive “Music of the Spheres” world tour while HBO’s apocalyptic pandemic drama has been a ratings juggernaut, with Sunday’s second episode up 22% (5.7 million viewers) over the 4 million fans who tuned in for the debut.

Smith turned heads last weekend with a dramatic pair of performances of songs from their upcoming album. For their third appearance as an SNL musical guest, the singer unleashed unforgettable live performances of chart-topper “Unholy” and the title track from their soon-to-be-released fourth album, Gloria, due out Friday (Jan. 27).

Smith opened with their smash hit “Unholy,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2022. Donning an extravagant fluffy pink dress, Smith belted out the opening lines of the song before sneaking in Kim Petras, who is featured on the track, to assist with her verse. For their second performance, the singer surprised with a guest appearance from Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone, who lounged on a gold-covered couch while Smith delivered their recently dropped single “Gloria.”