×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Here’s Why Paula Abdul Turned Down ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

"I like to be the one on the couch with the popcorn, watching with my dogs."

Paula Abdul
Paula Abdul attends Lupus LA's "Stories Under the Stars" at NeueHouse Hollywood on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Don’t expect to see Paula Abdul holding a giant diamond anytime soon. On Thursday night, the singer revealed she turned down an offer to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I’ve been humbled,” the OG American Idol judge told Entertainment Tonight from the red carpet of the Vanderpump Dogs gala, which just so happened to be organized by former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump. “I got a kick out of it that I was ever even asked. However, I like to be the one on the couch with the popcorn, watching with my dogs.”

Related

Maren Morris

Maren Morris Mocks ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scandoval With a Tom Schwartz-Inspired…

Of course, Abdul has plenty of history on reality TV, between her stint in between Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson for eight seasons on the original American Idol panel and also 2007’s Hey Paula, an early Bravo series following her life that ran for a single season of just seven episodes in 2007.

Since then, the “Straight Up” pop star has also served as a judge on the first season of The X Factor, seasons 12 and 13 of So You Think You Can Dance, and on The Masked Dancer, among one-off appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dancing With the Stars, Lip Sync Battle and more.

“I feel like I’ve been on reality television for a long, long time,” she reminisced. “Being part of history, making shows and being able to be a mentor, it’s been joyful.”

Earlier this spring, Abdul took a trip down Idol‘s memory lane with Jennifer Hudson, stopping by the alum-turned-EGOT winner’s daytime talk show to reflect on her shocking and controversial elimination in season 3.

In the late ’80s and early ’90s, Abdul dominated the Billboard Hot 100, scoring six No. 1s on the chart among 15 overall appearances.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad