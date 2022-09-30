Patti LaBelle Joins Forces With Lifetime for Breast Cancer PSA & Holiday Movie: ‘I Want to Do Everything I Can’

As part of the annual Stop Breast Cancer for Life public affairs initiative, soul singer Patti LaBelle will collaborate with Lifetime for a new public service announcement supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

LaBelle, 78, will star in the upcoming Lifetime holiday movie A New Orleans Noel. Her character, Loretta, was inspired by the New Orleans queen of pralines Loretta Harrison, who died from breast cancer earlier this year.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Loretta while we were filming and was so heartbroken to learn a few short months later, she had lost her battle with breast cancer,” the Godmother of Soul said in a press release. “So when Lifetime asked me to lend my voice to this year’s campaign, it was an easy yes. Research and early detection are key in helping people survive a breast cancer diagnosis. And I want to do everything I can to continue to spread awareness.”

The PSA will run on air and on Lifetime’s social media platforms, highlighting that Black women are more adversely affected by a breast cancer diagnosis and that early detection is vital. Black women are also 41% more likely to die from the disease than white women, regardless of being diagnosed at similar rates.

“As multiple cancers have greatly affected members of Patti LaBelle’s family, we are honored to have her participate in this year’s Stop Breast Cancer for Life campaign to spotlight the staggering statistic with Black women and breast cancer to help close the gap,” said Paul Buccieri, president and chairman, A+E Networks Group, in a press release. “We are proud to continue our partnership with BCRF as they support those tirelessly developing advances in the fight against breast cancer and, hopefully, one day, a cure.”

Special content of LaBelle speaking about Harrison will air across A+E Networks’ portfolio of channels – Lifetime, A&E and History – all month long. In addition, Lifetime Movie Club will have a curated “inspirational women” playlist that kicks off Friday (Sept. 30) with breast cancer-themed movies, including List of a Lifetime, Four Extraordinary Women and Matters of Life & Dating.

The Lifetime Store will donate 15% of each purchase during October to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.