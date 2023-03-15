Watch Patti LaBelle Sing a Crazy, Word-Swapped Version of ‘Lady Marmalade’ on ‘That’s My Jam’

Patti LaBelle was ready to let her soul flow. On That’s My Jam’s Tuesday (March 14), the iconic singer stepped up to the plate to give the wheel a spin, which got her playing a game of Nonsense Karaoke.

“Now this one is tricky,” host Jimmy Fallon explained to her and the audience. “You’re gonna have to sing a well known song, but the lyrics have been replace with total nonsense.” This time, the comedian spun the wheel and revealed that the track LaBelle would sing was none other than “Lady Marmalade.”

“A pet unicorn that I had in my dreams/ I go off the cuff with my tweets/ No thanks, bro/ I’ve got a bucked of dough, oh!/ Cook me a frittata, Donna/ Can I get a volunteer?/ International low-lord drama/ Office rerun Michael Scott,” the 79-year-old sang on the reworked version of her hit track, at one point remarking, “Oh, I hate this. Come on!”

The song, made popular by the group Labelle — which consisted of LaBelle, Nona Hendryx and Sarah Dash — in 1975, the track served as their signature hit. The tune spent a total of 18 weeks on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at No. 1 in March 1975. The track later saw a resurgence in the 2000s when Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Mya and Lil’ Kim covered it for the Moulin Rouge! movie soundtrack; the updated version of the song also peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Watch LaBelle sing the nonsense karaoke version of “Lady Marmalade” in the video above.