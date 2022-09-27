‘The Voice’ Coaches Stunned by Nepalese-American Teen Parijita Bastola’s ‘Masterful’ Blind Audition: Exclusive

In a blind audition airing Tuesday night (Sept. 26), Parijita Bastola gets all four coaches on The Voice to turn their chairs — and she definitely leaves three of them very “Jealous” when she makes her final pick.

The 17-year-old Nepalese-American aspiring singer auditioned for The Voice with Labrinth’s 2016 song “Jealous” — you can watch her audition exclusively below before it premieres on Tuesday night’s episode — getting John Legend to turn around almost immediately. Rookie coach Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani were the next to turn, with Blake Shelton finally wearing down near the very end of the song.

“That was probably my favorite song that anybody has sung so far, and the way you did it was masterful,” Cabello tells Bastola. “I had goosebumps on my whole body. That breath control and extending those notes.”

Cabello then points to Stefani: “I think we both turned around at the same time when she did that one crazy note choice,” with Legend chiming in: “I turned around before them, just so you know.”

Stefani praises Bastola for being “so natural and very unique. You’re so in touch with your heart, it’s incredible.”

At this point, Shelton has basically given up on scoring Bastola for his team — though he does try to steal one of Cabello’s frequent lines to seal the deal. “There is nobody else like you on my team. I have also been on a singing competition show…” he fibs, looking over at Cabello. “Blake, you say a lot of dumb things; this is the dumbest one,” Cabello says before invoking her Fifth Harmony days. “Have you been in a girl group too? It’s not too late, Blake!”

Before Bastola picks her coach, she brings out presents for all of them: Rudraksha beads from Nepal, which she places around each of the panelists’ necks.

The audition video cuts out before Bastola makes her choice, but her dad is lobbying for her to choose Legend, knowing that his daughter’s favorite musical genre is R&B and soul. Tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. ET to see how it all goes down Tuesday night.