Parijita Bastola Earns Standing Ovation With Lady Gaga Cover on ‘The Voice’

When Parijita Bastola stepped onto the stage Monday night (Nov. 14) for NBC’s The Voice, the teenage hopeful leaned on Mother Monster.

For her appearance in the Top 16 Live Playoffs, the Severna Park, MD native went with Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again,” a number many observers will see as a sign.

“I’ll Never Love Again” is, of course, a Grammy Award winner and the emotional cannonball that appears in the finale of A Star Is Born.

The aspiring Nepalese-American singer is just 17, but she delivered “I’ll Never Love Again” with all the power and emotion of a love-weary veteran.

The Team Legend contestant had all four coaches on their feet, and no doubt made new fans across the country.

“That was so emotionally beautiful and honest and it just pulled at everyone’s heartstrings,” Legend later enthused. “You set a spell on all of us and it was magical.”

Camila Cabello said what the rest of us were thinking. “You draw from such a well of emotion and you’re only 17,” she gushed. The performance was “masterful.”

Legend will be thankful for his quick thinking. Earlier in the competition, for her blind audition, she sang “Jealous” by Labrinth. Legend turned first and fast. Indeed, all four judges spun, but it was Legend who got the pick.

Before Bastola made her selection, she brought out presents for all of them: Rudraksha beads from Nepal, which she places around each of the panelists’ necks.

Then, in the Knockout Round, she knocked everyone out with her rendition of Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind.”

Going by the chatter online, Bastola could go far in this 22nds season of The Voice.