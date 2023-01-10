Pamela Anderson Reflects on Sex-Tape Scandal Documentary Trailer: ‘Now That It’s All Coming Up Again, I Feel Sick’

Pamela Anderson is taking her power back and telling her story — this time, in her own words.

The first trailer for Netflix’s Pamela, a love story was released Tuesday (Jan. 10) and sees the Baywatch actress addressing her infamous sex-tape scandal with ex-husband Tommy Lee in the ’90s from her point of view, with a haunting version of The Cardigans‘ signature hit “Lovefool” soundtracking the trailer.

“I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive. Now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick,” Anderson says in the trailer — which opens with footage of her being harassed by paparazzi — likely referencing the scandal being made into Hulu’s Pam & Tommy miniseries. “I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time.”

The actress also dives into the struggle she experienced throughout her career: “I didn’t feel like I had a lot of respect. I had to make a career out of the pieces left, but I’m not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations and survived them.”

The trailer for Pamela, a love story also features footage of Anderson preparing for her wedding to Lee, in addition to glamorous snaps from her days as a Playboy model, spots on television shows, spending time with her son Brandon Thomas Lee and more as the Cardigans’ hit track plays in snippets throughout the trailer.

The Cardigans’ “Lovefool” earned the group a No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart in 1997. The track spent seven weeks atop the chart.

Watch the trailer for Pamela, a love story — which will be released by Netflix on Jan. 31 — in the video above.