Pamela Anderson Says ‘Pam & Tommy‘ Series Gives Her ’Nightmares‘: ’I Have No Desire to Watch It’

Netflix’s newest documentary, Pamela, a Love Story, gives its viewers a deep dive into Pamela Anderson’s life and a chance to hear her side of the story regarding the infamous sex tape that she and then husband, Tommy Lee, made days into their marriage. But according to the star, she and the Mötley Crüe drummer’s sex tape wasn’t really a sex tape at all.

“What they did is they found all the nudity they could from different Hi8 tapes, and they spliced it together,” Anderson revealed in the documentary, which was released on Monday (Jan. 31).

Elsewhere in the documentary, the Baywatch star’s sons with the rocker — Dylan and Brandon Lee — talk about the existence of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy series. The series — based on a 2014 Rolling Stone article titled “Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Sex Tape” — premiered on the streaming platform in February 2022 and detailed the events surrounding the sex tape and how it went impacted Anderson and Lee’s relationship.

The actress noted in the Netflix program that the existence of Pam & Tommy “really gives me nightmares.” She added, “I have no desire to watch it. I never watched the tape, I’m never going to watch this.”

“Why bring something up from 20 years ago that you know f–ked someone up?” Dylan said in the documentary. “The worst part of her life and making a semi-comedy out of it didn’t make sense.”

Pamela, a Love Story is available to stream on Netflix. Revisit the trailer for the documentary below.