×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Watch Lily James & Sebastian Stan Transform Into ‘Pam & Tommy’ in New Trailer

Lily James and Sebastian Stan help tell the love story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in Hulu's 'Pam & Tommy.'

'Pam & Tommy' Official Trailer
'Pam & Tommy' Official Trailer Courtesy of Hulu

The highly anticipated Pam & Tommy miniseries release is just around the corner, and now fans have gotten an official trailer.

Hulu shared the nearly two-minute trailer on Wednesday (Jan. 5) for the eight-episode series, which will delve into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee‘s whirlwind love story leading up to the scandal surrounding their infamous leaked sex tape.

In the trailer, Seth Rogen plays Rand Gathier, a disgruntled former employee of the celebrity couple. He and his friend Uncle Miltie (Nick Offerman) are found stealing and watching the sex tape Anderson (Lily James) and Lee (Sebastian Stan) made on their honeymoon in 1995.

Explore

Explore

Tommy Lee

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“This is so private, it’s like we’re seeing something we’re not supposed to be seeing,” Miltie says.

Related

Gunna

Gunna Unveils 'Drip Season 4' Cover, Track List & Star-Studded Features

After unsuccessfully trying to sell the tape to pornography distributors, the scheming duo of Gathier and Miltie decide to make a website and sell the tape themselves.

The Baywatch star and the Mötley Crüe drummer got married in Mexico in 1995 after dating for four days. They had two sons together, Brandon and Dylan, before getting a divorce in 1998.

Watch the official Pam & Tommy trailer below, and catch the series on Hulu when it premieres on Feb. 2.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad