Watch Lily James & Sebastian Stan Transform Into ‘Pam & Tommy’ in New Trailer

The highly anticipated Pam & Tommy miniseries release is just around the corner, and now fans have gotten an official trailer.

Hulu shared the nearly two-minute trailer on Wednesday (Jan. 5) for the eight-episode series, which will delve into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee‘s whirlwind love story leading up to the scandal surrounding their infamous leaked sex tape.

In the trailer, Seth Rogen plays Rand Gathier, a disgruntled former employee of the celebrity couple. He and his friend Uncle Miltie (Nick Offerman) are found stealing and watching the sex tape Anderson (Lily James) and Lee (Sebastian Stan) made on their honeymoon in 1995.

“This is so private, it’s like we’re seeing something we’re not supposed to be seeing,” Miltie says.

After unsuccessfully trying to sell the tape to pornography distributors, the scheming duo of Gathier and Miltie decide to make a website and sell the tape themselves.

The Baywatch star and the Mötley Crüe drummer got married in Mexico in 1995 after dating for four days. They had two sons together, Brandon and Dylan, before getting a divorce in 1998.

Watch the official Pam & Tommy trailer below, and catch the series on Hulu when it premieres on Feb. 2.