Killer Mike Makes a Cameo on ‘Ozark’ Season 4: Watch the Teaser

With the release of Ozark season four part two just a day away, Netflix unveiled a celebrity cameo for the upcoming episodes: Killer Mike.

In a teaser clip uploaded on Thursday (April 28), Ruth (played by Julia Garner) meets the rapper at a restaurant. She approaches him to tell him how much of a fan she is, to which Killer Mike thanks her and asks what she’s listening to in her headphones.

Ruth gives Mike an earbud, and Nas’ “N.Y. State of Mind” begins to play. “It always feels to me like he hates it and misses it all at once,” Ruth explains. “I mean, he was only f—ing 20.”

“You know, when I listen to that record — there’s projects in Queens where you can kind of see Manhattan. I always thought it was so hopeful and f—ing cruel at the same time,” Mike adds.

Watch the clip below, and catch the final episodes of Ozark on Netflix starting on Friday (April 29). The series wrap-up season finds Marty and Wendy Byrde in the midst of threats from all sides, fighting to keep their family together, appease the cartel and the FBI — and leave the Ozarks for good.