‘The Osbournes’ Getting British Reboot on BBC: ‘Same Laughter, Love and Tears’

Sharon!!!!! Get ready for more heavy metal high jinks from Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon and the fam on the upcoming UK reboot of beloved OG rock reality series The Osbournes. BBC announced on Friday (Sept. 2) that it has green-lit a revival of the beloved series starring the first family of hard rock. This time, though, after fleeing the show’s original setting of Los Angeles, the family will be back home in England.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Ozzy Osbourne Sharon Osbourne See latest videos, charts and news

According to the BBC, producers expect to film 10 30-minute episodes for BBC One and iPlayer that will find the clan — Ozzy and Sharon, son Jack and daughter Kelly, living their new life at their 350-acre Welders House estate in Buckinghamshire. Home to Roost, “will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet — with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and of course the big move itself.”

The original series aired on MTV from March 2002-March 2005 and was one of the most popular series on the network at the time. “I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK,” said spokesperson Clare Sillery in a statement.

“Rejoining the Osbournes as they return to the UK is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, creative directors for co-producer Expectation. “Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us – now they’re coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love and tears. We can’t wait to work with them and to share it with BBC One viewers in 2023.”

The announcement comes after Ozzy’s recent statement that he is “fed up” with America and that the family was moving back to England because of the relentless string of mass shootings in the U.S. “Everything’s f—ing ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f—ing crazy,” Osbourne said in a new interview with The Observer, referencing the Route 91 Harvest shooting in 2017, where nearly 60 people died and more than 500 were injured.

Ozzy also said he was taking leave of L.A. because he was afraid of dying there. “I don’t want to be buried in f—ing Forest Lawn,” the 73-year-old musician said of the celebrity-filled cemetery in L.A. that is the final resting place of stars including Liberace, Bette Davis, Brittany Murphy, Lucille Ball and many more. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

Osbourne has also been working on solo music. His upcoming album, Patient Number 9, is slated for release on Sept. 9. and will feature tracks with Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.