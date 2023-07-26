‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Trailer Previews Paul Rudd’s Murder, Cast Additions Ashley Park, Matthew Broderick

The Great White Way is awash in red in the first trailer for season three of Only Murders in the Building. The nearly three-minute preview that dropped on Wednesday (July 26) opens with season two guest star Paul Rudd’s Ben Glenroy dropping dead on stage during a Broadway show, leading star and co-executive producer Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam to have one of his patented freak-outs.

“Who are we without a homicide,” co-star Selena Gomez‘s Mabel Mora shrugs at the news as she, Putnam and third co-star/co-creator Steve Martin’s Charles-Haden Savage agreeing to, of course, make a podcast about it.

The third season of the hit Hulu series starring Gomez, Martin and Short continues to follow the three amateur detectives obsessed with true crime as they investigate yet another murder. After previous seasons have featured such guest stars as Tina Fey, Sting, Roy Wood Jr., Jimmy Fallon, Jane Lynch, Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne, the upcoming run of the Emmy-winning dramedy has added former guest star Rudd and Oscar-winner Meryl Streep to its cast.

A synopsis of the upcoming season reveals that Charles,Oliver and Mabel will investigate a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show focused on Rudd’s Glenroy, “a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together.”

In the preview, the fumbling detectives dive into Agatha Christie mode, putting together a list of suspects in Glenroy’s murder that includes not-very-good actress Durkin, as well as another new addition, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park’s “TikTok-addicted starlet” Kimber, who Savage fears may have committed murder most foul as par of an “internet mem.”

“Why are you saying it like that,” Mora asks her elder sleuth about his latest malapropism. Gomez’s Mora is joined this time by another new face, documentarian Tobert (Jesse Williams of Grey’s Anatomy ) in the preview, in which Savage laments that Putnam’s Broadway set is a “death trap.” Among the other faces that pop up in the trailer are previous guest Lynch, as well as Lane’s frequent Broadway partner and new addition Matthew Broderick in an unspecified role.

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building will debut on Hulu on August 8. Watch the trailer below.