Selena Gomez and Co. Are Back on the Case in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Trailer: Watch

Hulu unveiled the trailer for the second season of Only Murders in the Building on Tuesday (June 14).

The hit comedy’s sophomore season sends Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora — the intrepid trio of amateur podcasters played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, respectively — down another true crime rabbit hole as they try to investigate who’s framing them for the latest murder in their building.

“You are all persons of interest in this case,” Da’Vine Joy Randolph warns the protagonists as a fed-up Detective Williams, while Gomez later posits, “Does anyone else feel like there’s still a couple of loose ends?”

The trailer also reveals a parade of new faces in the new season including Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne and Shirley MacLaine, as well as the return of Tina Fey’s famous podcast host Cinda Canning and Nathan Lane’s deli owner Teddy Dimas.

Earlier this week, Gomez opened up about her connection to her character in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, saying, “I would say I relate to Mabel in the sense that I can be a little lonely sometimes, and I tend to have friends that are a bit older, and I love hanging out with my mom, so I’m very much that kind of person. And so I feel Mabel.”

The pop star also had nothing but great things to say about working with Martin and Short, and the impact they’ve had on her since they started shooting Season 1 together. “Being around two adult gentlemen — because that’s what they are, they are very sweet and kind and hilarious and inappropriate sometimes and it’s the best — I just learned so much,” she said. “And my expectation for a man, to be honest, or any human, is to be as decent as these two human beings are. They have been doing this longer than I’ve been alive, and they are the kindest people.”

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building will premiere on Hulu on June 28. Watch the new trailer below.