The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Squad Try to Prove Their Innocence in Season 2 Trailer: Watch

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short are back at the Arconia, gearing up for the season 2 premiere of the hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, and on Tuesday (May 17), the streaming service unveiled a brand new trailer.

In season 2, the superstar trio’s characters race to unmask the killer of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger. However, after some unfortunate complications, Charles, Oliver and Mabel are publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, and are now the subjects of a competing podcast. They also have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

It was also previously announced that Gomez’s close friend Cara Delevingne will be joining the cast as the “Rare” singer’s love interest.

According to the Vanity Fair, Delevingne’s character, Alice, will put Gomez’s Mabel “in touch with a side of herself she’s been somewhat neglecting since the show began” when it first aired on Hulu last year. “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world,’” said John Hoffman, who created the show alongside Martin.

Watch the new Only Murders in the Building trailer below, before the second season arrives on Hulu on June 28.