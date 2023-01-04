×
One Direction Fans Are Calling Out a Mistake in Netflix’s ‘Kaleidoscope’

"It's hard being a Directioner," a fan wrote on Twitter.

One Direction
Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction pose with the award for Best Song of the Summer at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on Aug. 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Eagle-eyed One Direction fans noticed a boy band-related oversight in Netflix’s new heist series, Kaleidoscope.

In the show’s “Green” episode, criminal Judy (played by Rosaline Elbay) is attempting to smuggle SIM cards to her boyfriend Stan (Peter Mark Kendall), who is in prison. Judy is caught by a prison guard, and goes on to bribe her with One Direction concert tickets.

The tickets however, are for a show on March 6, 2016, months after the band had already gone on hiatus. “IT HURTS BEING A DIRECTIONER,” one Twitter user wrote in response.

During their time as a group, the X Factor-born boy band had four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and six top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including “What Makes You Beautiful” (No. 4) and “Best Song Ever” (No. 2).

Zayn Malik left the group in March 2015, and remaining members Harry StylesNiall HoranLiam Payne and Louis Tomlinson went on to announce one final album as a foursome, Made in the A.M., before revealing that they will be going on a hiatus in August 2015.

In March 2021, Styles became the first One Direction member to win a Grammy Award. He took home best pop solo performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” the No. 1 single from his Fine Line album.

