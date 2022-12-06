×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Omar Jose Cardona Flies High With Dramatic Celine Dion ‘My Heart Will Go On’ Cover on ‘The Voice’

Monday night's top 8 performance brought the house down.

Omar Jose Cardona
Omar Jose Cardona performs on The Voice. Trae Patton/NBC via GI

Omar Jose Carona earned an enthusiastic standing ovation from The Voice coaches on Monday night (Dec. 5) when the former Orlando theme park singer soared above the competition by taking on one of the biggest, trickiest pop songs in the karaoke handbook.

Explore

Explore

Celine Dion

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Tackling Celine Dion‘s Titanic ballad “My Heart Will Go On,” Cardona began his performance in a whispery falsetto, showing off his poise and stagecraft by easing into the song’s swell as the string section behind him added a sense of majesty. Wearing a glittering black jacket, the 33-year-old cruise ship veteran capped the soaring segment by hitting a gigantic, elongated “on” as fireworks rained down behind himand coach John Legend jumped to his feet.

Related

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Hilary Duff attends the ‚ÄúHow I Met Your Father" fan experience in Los Angeles celebrating the show‚Äôs first season finale with cast on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Hilary Duff Shares How She Overcame 'Horrifying' Battle With Eating Disorder: 'I'm Appreciating My…

Host Carson Daly said it was worthy of the the season finale for the show’s 22nd season and panelist Gwen Stefani said the performance was so scary good it couldn’t be real. “I’m pretty sure he was lip-synching on that one,” she joked. “There no way that was real.” Her husband had to agree, adding, “All across America right now old men are getting up off their easy chair and picking up their toupee.”

In advance of next week’s finale, the night also featured Team Camila Cabello’s Morgan Myles singing Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way,” Team Blake’s bodie sing Halsey’s “Without Me,” Bryce Leatherwood take on Justin Moore’s “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” and teenager Brayden Lape cover Brett Young’s “In Case You Didn’t Know.” Team Legend’s powerhouse Kim Cruse ripped “Summertime” from George Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess and Parijita Bastola took on Sia’s “Unstoppable” while Team Gwen’s Justin Aaron sang Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up.” The top 8 also teamed up for Whitney Houston duets to promote the upcoming Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which premieres on USA on Dec. 23.

Watch Cardona’s appearance below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad