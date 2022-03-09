×
Report: Olivia Rodrigo to Scale Back Role in Season 3 of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

The upcoming summer-themed season will add three new regular cast members.

Olivia Rodrigo, Billboard Women In Music
Olivia Rodrigo at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Gilbert Flores for Billboard

You’ll see a little less of Olivia Rodrigo on the upcoming third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. According to ET Online, the “Drivers License” singer will step down from series regular to recurring status for the summer-themed season, which will also add three new regular cast members to the roster.

The fresh faces will reportedly include Ben Stillwell (Murder in the First) — who will play a cameraman named Channing who is filming a docuseries about Camp Shallow Lake’s production of Frozen — as well as Better Nate Than Ever‘s Aria Brooks, cast as Alex, an 8th grader and new Camp Shallow Lake camper; the other new cast member on the Disney+ series is newcomer Liamani Segura, who will play eighth grade camper and first-time auditioner Emmy.

Spokespeople for Rodrigo and HSMTMTS had not returned Billboard‘s request for comment at press time.

ET reported that the next season of the show will take the kids from East High to the family-owned sleepaway Camp Shallow Lake in California, where the Wildcats and the other campers will find romance and fun in the outdoors as they work on a production of Frozen. In a further meta-meta twist, a crew filming a docuseries on the production will follow the campers around as the Wildcats “attempt to show who is ‘best in snow’ without leaving anyone out in the cold.”

While Rodrigo — who will launch her debut headlining tour on April 2 — will be seen a little less this time around, returning series regulars will include Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Renee and Frankie Rodriguez, as well as High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu (who will play himself), Meg Donnelly (Zombies) and Jason Earles (Hannah Montana). New regulars include Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell, with Kate Reinders and Olivia Rose Keegan dropping in with recurring roles throughout the season.

