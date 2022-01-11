Normani Takes TLC’s ‘Creep’ to the Honky Tonk for ‘That’s My Jam’: Watch

“Creep,” but make it country. That was Normani‘s mission on Monday night’s episode of NBC’s new celebrity game show That’s My Jam.

In the clip, the former Fifth Harmony member reinvents TLC‘s 1992 R&B jam into a country-fried bop during a game of “Wheel of Impossible Karaoke” against Rita Ora.

“The 22nd of loneliness/ And we’ve been through so many things/ I love my man with all honesty/ But I know he’s cheating on me/ I look him in his eyes/ But all he tells me is lies to keep me near/ I’ll never leave him down, though I might mess around/ It’s only ’cause I need some affection/ Oh, so I creep, yeah, I just keep it on the down low/ With nobody else supposed to know,” she warbles, a noticeable twang in her voice, as Ora provides fun backing ad libs.

Elsewhere in the episode, Normani teamed up with Taraji P. Henson in a showdown against the “How to Be Lonely” singer and her real-life boyfriend, filmmake Taika Waititi, in a game of “Slay It Don’t Spray It,” in which Ora delivered a pitch-perfect (and lyrically precise) cover of ABBA‘s “Dancing Queen” to avoid being drenched with water. (On the other team, Henson gloriously bungled Jennifer Lopez‘s “Waiting for Tonight” and suffered the soaking-wet consequences, much to host Jimmy Fallon’s delight.)

Normani closed out 2021 atop Billboard‘s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart thanks to the continuing success of her Cardi B collaboration “Wild Side.”

Watch the pop star’s countrified cover of “Creep” below.