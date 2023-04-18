NOIVAS Puts a Spell on ‘The Voice’ Knockout Round: Watch

Blake Shelton has his eyes on the prize. And by that, extending his unassailable run of The Voice season wins into double figures, with 10. And, just maybe, going out with back-to-back wins.



NOIVAS could get him there.

During the Battle Round, Shelton stole the 30-year-old Hutto, Texas singer from Chance The Rapper. As the Knockout Round rumbled on during Monday night’s episode (April 17), it appeared to be another shrewd move by the country star.



With his fate on the show hanging, and the bright lights glaring, NOIVAS impressed with a rendition of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ “I’ll Put A Spell On You.”



The soul man put a spell on the audience, wielding the mic stand like he meant business and throwing in some measured maniacal moments.



NOIVAS, coach Niall Horan enthused, “you’ve got to pay for a floor cleaning bill… You just scraped up that stage with that mic stand. Every time you just bring it — dude, you’re impressive.”



Shelton also liked what he saw. “I thought there was a chance that you took the word knockouts literally,” he said at the end. “Got a little bit wild, and it scared me, and I like that. Your talent is shocking and it’s fearless.”

Tasha Jessen, the 21-year-old from Colorado Springs, can also tick the “talent” and “fearless” boxes.



When her turn came, Jessen turned it up with a cover of Hozier’s “Take Me to Church” — peppered with high notes, power, control and all the good stuff.

Shelton had a tough decision to make. He tapped NOIVAS as winner of the Knockout Round, but the action wasn’t done there. Horan swept in to steal Jessen, keeping her in the contest.

Everyone’s a winner.



